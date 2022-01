Updated on: January 10, 2022 22:20 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | Will Yogi contest from Mathura in upcoming UP Elections ?

Cm Yogi to contest elections from Mathura? This question is again being asked as some saints from Mathura proposed name of CM Yogi to contest from here. Watch Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar to know if Yogi will contest from Mathura in upcoming UP Elections ?