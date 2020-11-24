Tuesday, November 24, 2020
     
6 rescued, 2 missing after vessel carrying trucks capsized in Malda

Six people were rescued and two others went missing after a vessel carrying eight trucks capsized in Ganga river in Malda district of West Bengal on night of November 23.
