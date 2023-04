Updated on: April 12, 2023 12:05 IST

Yoga Tips: Yogic attack on varicose veins; Swami Ramdev will tell the exact treatment

Take varicose veins alone; many people do not even know that they have come under its grip. It is understood only after the lump of blue veins emerges in the leg. Swami Ramdev did yogic exercises to make nerves healthy.