Updated on: July 30, 2023 12:43 IST

Swami Ramdev shares 12 yogasanas to reduce 10 kg weight in 2 weeks

The problem of obesity is found in every third person these days which occurs due to poor lifestyle and bad eating habits. To get rid of those, Swami Ramdev shares 12 yoga asanas, practicing which you will be able to shed extra pounds in just 2 weeks.