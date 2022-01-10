Monday, January 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • SC agrees to hear PIL seeking action over hate speeches made during 'Dharma Sansad' in Haridwar
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Soyabean cake helps with muscle problems, learn from Swami Ramdev how to make it

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: January 10, 2022 11:06 IST

Soyabean cake helps with muscle problems, learn from Swami Ramdev how to make it

Soyabean is rich in protein. Its consumption helps with muscle building. Learn from Swami Ramdev how to make soyabean cake.
Swami Ramdev Baba Ramdev Yogasana Yoga Tips Yoga For Strong Muscles

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News