Updated on: October 15, 2021 12:47 IST

Effective yogasanas for diseases for lungs, heart, kidneys and liver

Bad lifestyle and wrong eating habits have a direct effect on health. Due to this, it is not even known when many types of diseases related to lungs-heart, kidney-liver take hold. On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, know from Swami Ramdev how to burn these serious diseases through yoga practice.