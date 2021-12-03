Friday, December 03, 2021
     
Alsi laddus will help in controlling high BP, know how to make them

Omega 3 is found in abundance in flaxseed which helps in controlling blood pressure. In such a situation, eating flaxseed laddoos will be very beneficial.
