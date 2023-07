Updated on: July 14, 2023 0:00 IST

Kurukshetra: Will the entire Delhi drown by midnight today?

The water level of Yamuna in Delhi reached 208.62…After 45 years, Yamuna has crossed the mark of 208…Water coming from Hathnikund Barrage has submerged many areas of Delhi..and the most frightening thing is That the danger has not averted yet.