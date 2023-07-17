Monday, July 17, 2023
     
Updated on: July 17, 2023 17:53 IST

Delhi Floods: Water level of Yamuna river increased again in Delhi

Yamuna's water level has started rising again from this morning... Yamuna's water level has reached 205.70 meters at this time.
