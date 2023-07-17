Monday, July 17, 2023
     
  5. Superfast 200: Watch Top 200 News Of The Day

Updated on: July 17, 2023 12:30 IST

Superfast 200: Watch Top 200 News Of The Day

Big relief for Delhi... After 5 days the water level of Yamuna reached below the danger mark. Train services resumed from the old Yamuna bridge in Delhi...was stopped as a precautionary measure due to the increased water level of the Yamuna.
