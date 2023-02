Updated on: February 15, 2023 0:04 IST

Kurukshetra: Survey or Raid.. Emergency Narrative.. Anti-Modi Active?

IT Raid At BBC Delhi And Mumbai Office: British Broadcasting Corporation i.e. BBC once again came into the limelight today. Income Tax officials reached the offices of BBC in Delhi and Mumbai. IT department is saying that this survey is not raid, BBC is saying that we are cooperating with the agency