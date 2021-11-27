Saturday, November 27, 2021
     
  5. Kurukshetra : No farmers' tractor rally on November 29

Updated on: November 27, 2021 20:40 IST

Kurukshetra : No farmers' tractor rally on November 29

The tractor rally called by the farmers', which was supposed to be held on November 29, has been postponed. Watch Kurukshetra to know what can be the next possible move of farmers.
