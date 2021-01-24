Sunday, January 24, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Kurukshetra Video
  5. Kurukshetra: Delhi Police allows farmers' unions to hold tractor march on Republic Day

Kurukshetra Videos

Kurukshetra: Delhi Police allows farmers' unions to hold tractor march on Republic Day

The Delhi Police has allowed agitating farmers to carry out a tractor parade on January 26 when India celebrates its Republic Day.
Kurukshetra Farmers Tractor Parade Farmers Protest Delhi Police

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

News

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News