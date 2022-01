Updated on: January 11, 2022 23:40 IST

Kurukshetra | Akhilesh Yadav welcomes ex-UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya to his party, says more will follow

Ex-UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday quit BJP and joined Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the high-stakes assembly elections in the state, beginning next month from February 10. The polls will be held in 7 phases. Watch Kurukshetra to know why it happened and if it`s a loss for BJP?