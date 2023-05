Updated on: May 08, 2023 23:56 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will Karnataka elections decide the resutl of 2024 elections?

Karnataka election will not end after 5 days on 13th May, but after 5 days on 24th election will start. Karnataka's election campaign ended 2 hours before now. Consider it in such a way that today the complete manifesto of 2024 has been prepared.