Wednesday, December 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Mardaani 2 actress Rani Mukerji meets cops in Mumbai

Entertainment Videos

Mardaani 2 actress Rani Mukerji meets cops in Mumbai

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 11, 2019 18:10 IST ]

Rani had delivered a knock-out performance in the super hit and acclaimed Mardaani, in which she took down the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is set to hit theatres on December 13.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAndhra Pradesh cabinet clears Women Safety Bill Next VideoJharkhand Election: Watch what the people of Godda said on the CAB  