Updated on: January 29, 2022 14:00 IST

Chunav Manch 2022: NDA will have register 'bumper win' in Uttar Pradesh, says Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel

Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader and Union Minister Anupriya Patel said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have faith in the NDA. In today's circumstances, the NDA will register a 'bumper win' in the Uttar Pradesh polls. Watch Chunav Manch on India TV.