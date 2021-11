Published on: November 25, 2021 21:03 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Duo of Yogi and Modi to make a clean sweep of 136 seats with Jewar Airport?

Western UP has 17 districts and 136 assembly seats. However, PM Modi today laid the foundation stones of a mega 30-crore project in the form of Jewar International Airport. Will the duo of Yogi and Modi to make a clean sweep of 136 seats with Jewar Airport? Watch this report.