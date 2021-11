Updated on: November 03, 2021 11:49 IST

Visit Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur today

Mahalaxmi Mata Temple is a world famous temple located in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Along with Mata Mahalakshmi, idols of Navagrahas, Durga Mata, Sun God, Shiva, Vishnuji, Vitthal and Mother Tulja Bhavani are also enshrined here. It is believed that the devotees who come here with a sincere heart and ask for a vow from Maa Mahalakshmi, their wishes are definitely fulfilled.