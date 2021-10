Updated on: October 16, 2021 11:07 IST

Horoscope 16 October 2021: Know what stars of your luck say

Today is the Ekadashi date of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and it is Saturday. Ekadashi date will remain till 5.37 pm today. Today is Papankusha Ekadashi. Ravi Yoga will be there till 9.22 am today. Along with this, Dhanishta Nakshatra will remain till 9.22 am today.