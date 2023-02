Updated on: February 21, 2023 19:26 IST

Will CM Shinde take away Balasaheb's Matoshree and Saamana from Uddhav Thackeray?

Shiv Sena Vs Shiv Sena: In the latest blow to Uddhav Thackeray, the Lok Sabha Secretariat allotted the Shiv Sena office in Parliament House to the Eknath Shinde-led faction. It comes a day after Thackeray's camp lost their Vidhan Sabha office to their rival group in the party.