Updated on: January 25, 2022 0:07 IST

Aaj Ki Baat | Why BJP objected to Akhilesh’s remark that ‘China is our real enemy, Pakistan is our political enemy’?

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has once again raised the political temperature in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh after his 'China is India's real enemy and not Pakistan' statement. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma to know how this statement can affect UP Election.