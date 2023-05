Updated on: May 12, 2023 23:01 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: UP CM Yogi Watches 'The Kerala Story' With His Cabinet Ministers, Congratulates Film Cast & Makers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet colleagues watched the much talked about film 'The Kerala Story' on Friday. A special screening of the film was held at Lok Bhavan Auditorium.