Updated on: May 21, 2023 9:44 IST

Bageshwar Dham: Dhirendra Shastri supports ‘The Kerala Story’, Bageshwar Dham: Dhirendra Shastri supported 'The Kerala Story', spoke openly

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar News: Now the Bageshwar Dham government's court is decorated in MP's Sagar. Today is the second day of Hanuman Katha in Sagar..Meanwhile answering the questions of the devotees on Saturday night..Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri spoke openly on 'The Kerala Story'..