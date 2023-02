Updated on: February 01, 2023 23:57 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: New tax system or old, which is better for you? Know

Union Budget 2023: The government has announced a big relief to the income tax payers. The biggest thing is that now those earning up to seven lakhs will not have to pay any tax. Earlier income up to five lakh was tax free. But now two lakh more discount has been given in it.