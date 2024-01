Updated on: January 25, 2024 14:48 IST

Union Budget 2024: Halwa ceremony kicks off final stage of Budget preparation process | Budget

The Halwa ceremony, which marked the final stage of the Budget preparation process for Interim Union Budget 2024, was held in North Block, on January 24, in the presence of Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman and Dr. Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad.