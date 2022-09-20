Kili Paul's lip-syncing on AP Dhillon's song sets the internet on fire| Watch the video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KILIPAUL_ Kili paul is back with a new video on AP Dhillon's song

Again Internet has been set on fire by Kili Paul's another lip-syncing video on AP Dhillon's song. Till now we have seen Paul entertaining us with his videos on Hindi Bollywood songs but this time he has amused everyone by grooving and lip-syncing on a Punjabi song. Kili Paul's Instagram profile describes him as a “dancer and content creator”. He also has a YouTube channel where all of his popular videos are posted.

In the latest video, Kili Paul can be seen lip-syncing in AP Dhillon's song, 'Summer High'. This song is currently played literally everywhere at parties, pubs and nightclubs. He shared the reel on Instagram captioning it, “This is not a song it’s a VIBE”. Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul both have been entertaining us with their videos. The recent video has gained more than 6 lakhs views (at the time of writing).

The internet absolutely loved this viral video. The comments section is flourished with fire and heart emojis. One of the Instagram users commented, "Ohhh Man, I thought You know only Hindi somehow but here u do perfect lisping of Punjabi song yr. Incredible". Another user wrote, "Love you brother from India". After watching the video, netizens are shocked and all in praise of Kili Paul. It is really amusing seeing someone not from India be fluent in an Indian language so gracefully.

A few months ago, the internet sensation, Kili was reportedly attacked by some unidentified goons with a knife and was also beaten by a stick. He shared a video on his Instagram stories, which shows him lying on a stretcher with a bandage on his thumb and injury marks on his legs.“People want me down but God will always take me up. Pray for me," he said on the Instagram story.

This Tanzanian content creator was honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania in February. Paul was also praised by non-other than our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is followed by popular Indian film celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag and Richa Chadha and has 4.3 million followers on Instagram.

Image Source : TWITTER/@KILIPAUL_Kili Paul was honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania in February

