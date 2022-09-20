Vijay Deverakonda shares BTS video from Liger's training session, talks about 'mistakes and success'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY DEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda

Days after Vijay Deverakonda's latest release 'Liger' couldn't create a storm at the box office, the actor took to his Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video where he talked about 'learning from mistakes.' He dropped an old video of his preparation for the film Liger. The Puri Jagannadh directorial, which was released in August this year, saw the Arjun Reddy actor pull off high-octane stunts. Giving a glimpse of his preparation days, VD can be seen working out in the gym.

Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram post

Vijay played an MMA artist in the sports drama. Sharing the video from his training days, the actor demonstrated the effort it takes to perform the thrilling sequences. Expressing that he misses stunt training, the actor wrote, "Miss stunt training with @andy_long_nguyen and his boys @andylongstuntteam. Work hard, Push yourself, learn new skills, Learn from mistakes, enjoy success, live the life you want."

Showering love and praise on the actor, his fans took to the comment section and wrote encouraging words for him. One of them said, "U r so hardworking u deserve more success" while another shared, "Hard work never fails."

Liger Box Office and Trolls

One of the most anticipated films, Liger disappointed the audience and it was a huge failure at the box office. Following this, Vijay Deverakonda was brutally trolled. Shutting them, the actor recently said, "It’s common, it’s an everyday thing. Even before I became an actor, aunties, and uncles used to troll about results, college, job, etc. and now it’s social media trolling. Be it anything, trolling is always there." ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar felt like a 'hero' after winning stuffed toys for his daughter, shares adorable photo

Also, there were reports that due to the massive loss for the producers, Vijay Deverakonda is returning his fee of Rs 6 crore. The actor will repay the producers a portion of his acting fee worth nearly Rs 6 crores to compensate them for Liger's loss. However, since the actor hasn't stated anything, the claims are not officially confirmed.

About Liger

Touted as one of the biggest South Indian films, Liger tanked miserably at the box office. The movie also starred Ananya Panday in the lead and was released on August 25. The Puri Jagannadh directorial was made on a budget of around Rs 100 crores with a huge number of cast and crew involved. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda slams trolls with his latest Instagram post after Liger box office crash

The sports action film features VD as the titular MMA fighter boxer. The Telugu and Hindi bilingual marks Vijay's first pan-India release. It is for the first time that Bollywood actress Ananya worked with a director and actors from the South Indian film industry. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles.

