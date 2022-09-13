Vijay Deverakonda slams trolls with his latest Instagram post after Liger box office crash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEDEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda slams social media trolls with his Instagram post

The dashing actor, Vijay Deverakonda has made it clear that it is not easy to break him. After the epic failure of 'Liger' at the box office, the actor was trolled a lot on social media and finally, his Instagram post is here to shut all the trollers out there. Recently, during one of the promotional events of the film, Vijay was asked about social media trolling, to which the star gave a sassy reply and said that it is an everyday thing. He said, "It’s common, it’s an everyday thing. Even before I became an actor, aunties, and uncles used to troll about results, college, job, etc. and now it’s social media trolling. Be it anything, trolling is always there."

On Monday, Vijay took a dig at the trolls by posting a picture of himself in an all-black ensemble that he wore at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022. The highlight of the post was Vijay's empowering caption, "Single player". No matter how much these trolls try to humiliate the actor, his fans still love him a lot. Within a few minutes of him posting the picture, his fans were quick to shower him with love and support. One user commented, “you will rise like a phoenix and fly like an eagle baby", while another one wrote, “Doesn’t matter your movies are hit or flops. You’re only one". A fan also called Vijay, “One man army", while another motivated him by writing, “Come back strong VD".

See the post here:

'Liger' was one of the most awaited movies of Vijay Deverakonda but sadly it was a huge disaster at the box office. The movie also starred Ananya Panday in the lead and was released on August 25. Even fans called it the pan-India disaster. In an interview, Liger producer Charmme Kaur also talked about how multiple delays in the release impacted the film.

After the movie couldn't do well, there were so many rumours roaming around that Vijay's next with Puri Jagannadh, Jana Gana Mana, was also shelved after Liger’s failure. However, Charmme Kaur dismissed all such reports and called it a rumour. “Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of PC… Meanwhile, RIP rumours!!" She tweeted last week.

