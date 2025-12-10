Hrithik Roshan reviews Dhurandhar, says he loved it's storytelling but may disagree with the politics of it Hrithik Roshan, who shares a warm bond with both Dhurandhar's lead actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar's wife, Yami Gautam, his co-star from Kaabil movie, took to his Instagram stories to review the spy thriller.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who has been leading YRF's spy universe from one end, is facing selective trolls ever since Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5. The actor and filmmakers of spy universe movies were called out for choosing fancy stories and high budget locations, rather than authentic story telling and believable writing.

However, Hrithik, who shares a warm bond with both Dhurandhar's lead actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar's wife, Yami Gautam, took to his Instagram stories on December 10 to review the spy thriller.

Hrithik Roshan's Dhurandhar review

Hrithik Roshan praised Dhurandhar's storytelling and performances. His Instagram story read, 'I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control ,spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema.'

The actor further put forth his disagreement over the film's after math on audiences and wrote, 'I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how l loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing.'

About the movie

The movie deals with the story of an undercover spy agent who tries to crackdown and eliminate gangs and criminal syndicates in the Lyari area of Karachi, Pakistan. Aditya Dhar's directorial is led by Ranveer Singh, while Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and the man of the moment, Akshaye Khanna, play significant roles.

The movie that was released on December 5, 2025 has so far crossed the Rs 150 crore at the global box office and is looking strong to soon go beyond the 500 crore mark.

Moreover, the story that has been divided into two parts will have it's sequel release next year. Yes! You read that right, Dhurandhar 2 will be released on March 19, as it will face clash with Yash Toxic at the box office.

