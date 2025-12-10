Dhurandhar: Akshaye Khanna's make-up artist opens up about designing 'Rehman Dakait's' look Akshaye Khanna's make up artist Preetisheel Singh said that the goal was never to simply 'dress up' the actor; instead, the visual tone was designed to echo the character’s hardened world.

New Delhi:

Make-up and prosthetics artist Preetisheel Singh has opened up about the painstaking transformation behind Akshaye Khanna’s character of Rehman Dakait in the film Dhurandhar. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos and a heartfelt note detailing how the character’s menacing presence was crafted, layer by layer, with subtlety and precision.

According to Preetisheel, the goal was never to simply 'dress up' the actor; instead, the visual tone was designed to echo the character’s hardened world.

Preetisheel Singh shared unseen pictures

'Designing the legendary #akshayekhanna ‘s look for Dhurandhar was all about capturing the subtle intensity he brings to every frame. We built his appearance around clean structures, controlled detailing and tones that highlight his strong features , paired with a suave, understated hairstyle without overpowering the character. Watching the look come alive through his performance made the entire process incredibly rewarding,' read Preetisheel's Instagram.

See the post here:

Dhurandhar box office report

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is roaring at the box office. The film saw an opening of Rs 28 crore on December 5 and earned Rs 32 crore on Day 2. The film saw a massive jump of Rs 43 crore on its first Sunday, making it one of the fastest Bollywood films to mint Rs 100 crore. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 26.50 crore on Day 5, taking the film's total collection to Rs 152.75 crore. The film saw an overall box office count of 39.66 per cent on Tuesday.

More deets about the films

Dhurandhar, which hit theatres on December 5, 2025, features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and others, but among all, Khanna’s Rehman Dakait has emerged as a standout.

With this transformation, Khanna’s character doesn’t just appear dangerous on screen, he feels menacing, believable, and disturbingly real. And in a film built on gritty tension, that realism gives every scene added power.

Also Read: Dhurandhar OTT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna starrer will release on this digital platform