Tuesday, September 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Hollywood
  5. Emmy Awards 2022 Winners Complete List: Succession, Ozark & Michael Keaton win big

Emmy Awards 2022 Winners Complete List: Succession, Ozark & Michael Keaton win big

Emmy Awards 2022 Winners Complete List: From the best actor to the best show here's who made the maximum noise this year, see who took home the prestigious Emmy Awards.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: September 13, 2022 6:57 IST
emmy 2022 winners
Image Source : TWITTER/MILDRED_KENNAN Michael Keaton at Emmy 2022

Emmy Awards 2022 Winners Complete List: The 74th Emmy Awards is honouring the best in American prime-time television programming. Fans have been waiting with bated breaths to watch their favourite stars win and dazzle on the most auspicious night of television. The 74th Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and aired live in India on Lionsgate Play.

From the best actor to the best show here's who made the maximum noise this year, see Emmy Awards 2022 Winners Complete List:

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie -- Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Supporting Actress, Comedy -- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Supporting Actor, Comedy -- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress, Drama -- Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Supporting Actor, Drama -- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie -- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie -- Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Variety Talk Series -- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Related Stories
Emmy Awards 2022 LIVE streaming: When and Where to watch in India

Emmy Awards 2022 LIVE streaming: When and Where to watch in India

Emmys 2022 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, winners full list and much more

Emmys 2022 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, winners full list and much more

Emmy Awards 2022 Best Dressed: Chrissy Teigen flaunts baby bump, Andrew Garfield suits up

Emmy Awards 2022 Best Dressed: Chrissy Teigen flaunts baby bump, Andrew Garfield suits up

Variety Sketch Series -- “Saturday Night Live”

Documentary Or Nonfiction Series -- “The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

Documentary Or Nonfiction Special -- “George Carlin’s American Dream” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series -- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Special, Pre-Recorded -- “Adele One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live) -- “The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show” (NBC)

Latest Hollywood News

Top News

Latest News