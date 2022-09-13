Emmy Awards 2022 Winners Complete List: Succession, Ozark & Michael Keaton win big

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MILDRED_KENNAN Michael Keaton at Emmy 2022

Emmy Awards 2022 Winners Complete List: The 74th Emmy Awards is honouring the best in American prime-time television programming. Fans have been waiting with bated breaths to watch their favourite stars win and dazzle on the most auspicious night of television. The 74th Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and aired live in India on Lionsgate Play.

From the best actor to the best show here's who made the maximum noise this year, see Emmy Awards 2022 Winners Complete List:

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie -- Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Supporting Actress, Comedy -- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Supporting Actor, Comedy -- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress, Drama -- Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Supporting Actor, Drama -- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie -- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie -- Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Variety Talk Series -- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Variety Sketch Series -- “Saturday Night Live”

Documentary Or Nonfiction Series -- “The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

Documentary Or Nonfiction Special -- “George Carlin’s American Dream” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series -- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Special, Pre-Recorded -- “Adele One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live) -- “The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show” (NBC)

