Kareena Kapoor gives sneak peek into shoot with family, here's how her & Neetu Kapoor's day looked like

Kareena Kapoor had a blast while shooting with her aunt Neetu Kapoor. How do we know it? Thanks to Bebo for keeping her fans, followers and colleagues updated about her day on Instagram. The Bollywood actress took to social media to share glimpses of her shoot day with Neetu. Amidst, all the work, the two clicked selfies, posed for the cameras and also gorged on some delicious food. The two looked lovely, to say the least.

In the pictures, Kareena is seen wearing a white salwar kameez with jhumkas and a black bindi on her forehead. On the other hand, Neetu looked gorgeous in a blue kurta. Sharing the selfie, Bebo wrote, "When you shoot with family @neetu54." In the second picture, she is posing with Neetu for a selfie as someone clicks them. "This shot is more important than the asli shot," she captioned. In the last picture, we can see the two enjoying a meal together. "And then ofcourse the food.." she wrote over the pic. Neetu also reposted her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Love her".

Kareena is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita and the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu are Kareena's Uncle and Aunt. On the work front, Kareena was seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

Neetu, on the other hand, is all set to star in a yet-to-be-titled film, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. She was recently seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. It was her first project which she shot for post her husband's demise.

