Two men thrash each other with shoes, twitterati say 'guns down shoes up' | Viral Video

A viral video shows a bizarre incident in which two men are seen beating each other aggressively with their shoes. The video has left netizens in splits. Take a look.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2022 12:57 IST
Two men thrash each other with shoes | Viral Video
Image Source : TWITTER/@TAM_KHAN Two men thrash each other with shoes | Viral Video

Public altercations are nothing new under the sun and are frequently seen in crowded places. There are times when the arguments escalate and individuals end up fighting physically. In a similar incident, a bizarre video is doing the rounds on the internet which sees two middle-aged men losing control and aggressively thrashing each other with their shoes. The strange video has left netizens in splits. 

The viral video opens with two men beating each other with their shoes in a very aggressive manner. The clip then shows the two engaging in a violent altercation in which one man grabs the other's shirt and tries to knock him to the ground. The footage caught on camera further shows both men not ready to give up and trying to give each other a tough fight. The fight scene then sees a man intervene in the altercation and make an effort to break up the brawl, ultimately succeeding in stopping it. After the fight, the men are seen wearing their fight weapons (shoes) and leaving the place. However, it was unclear why the brawl broke out.

The video was uploaded by a Twitter user named Tam Khan, and it went viral in no time. The text inserted in the video said, "I Gotta say it's better than Guns."

Seeing the incident, netizens took hilarious digs at it. One user wrote, "It is better than Guns, AK47, Atom bombs, Airbombing etc. This should be learned by all the countries of the world. All their ministries should discard all their arms and learn to fight with such arms only." Another user wrote, "महिलाओं को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया (They left women behind)." 

While the viral video made netizens burst into laughter, it also reflects the reality of how individuals go insane and lose control of themselves during such public spats, when they could handle the situation in a better way that also respects the law.

