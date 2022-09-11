Korean dance group grooves to Ranveer-Deepika's songs from Ramleela; netizens go crazy | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LUCKNOWI_NAWAB_IN_KOREA Just like Indians love BTS, Koreans also like Bollywood songs

The love for Bollywood songs has gone global now. People from all around the world are seen dancing to the tunes of Bollywood's hit numbers. After the rapid popularisation of Kala Chashma worldwide, it looks like there's another dance number that people abroad are enjoying. A video of the South Korean dance group dancing to the tunes of Nagada Sang Dhol and Tattad Tattad surfaced online and as expected, the video has now gone viral. Both the songs from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, had the Korean group of men and women shake their legs to it in enthusiasm. In the clip shared by a digital creator named Swarnim, the young lot could be seen dressed in traditional outfits, acing the hook steps of both the songs.

Check out the video below:

The user while uploading the video on Instagram mentioned that the dance took place at an event organized to celebrate the Korean Thanksgiving Festival known as 'Chuseok'. The caption of the video further mentioned that the said festival is also called 'Hangavi' which means mid-autumn festival or the harvest moon festival. South Koreans enjoy a three-day holiday during the festivities. It is celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar on the full moon every year.

Also read: King Charles III gets furious during proclamation ceremony due to THIS reason; watch viral video

Netizens reactions

Social media users were in awe of the Korean's dance moves. They took to the comments section and dropped their priceless reactions. One of them wrote, "It's amazing. Didn't expected." Another said, "Yaa that smolll kid was so cute and adorable." A user also wrote, "Vaah yr.... kitna mst dance kr rhe ye log."

About Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela's music is composed by Monty Sharma and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Tattad Tattad has been sung by singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya. Nagada Sang Dhol is a Garba song sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir. Ramleela also stars Richa Chadda, Supriya Pathak, Gulshan Devaiah, Abhimanyu Shekhar Singh, Shweta Salve, Barkha Bisht Sengupta and Sharad Kelkar.

Also read: JEE Advanced 2022 Results are out and so are funny memes, see best ones here

-with ANI inputs

Read More Trending News