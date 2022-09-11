JEE Advanced 2022 Results are out and so are funny memes, see best ones here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HIMANSH81934200 JEE Advanced 2022 memes

JEE Advanced 2022 Results are out. The results of the Joint Entrance Exam, (JEE) Advance were declared on Sunday. According to IIT Bombay, which conducted the exam, Shishir secured 314 out of 360 marks. Polu Lakshmi Sai came at number two, Thomas Biju at number three, Vangapalli Sai Siddharth at number four and Mayank Motwani of IIT Delhi zone came at number five. Polishetty Kartikeya is at 6th position, Prateek Sahu is 7th, Dheeraj Kurukunda is 8th in All India Rank, Mahit is at 9th position and Vetcha Gnana Mahesh has secured 10th position.

Soon after the exam results were announced, Twitterati did what they are best at, sharing the most hilarious yet relatable memes and jokes. Take a look:

How to check JEE Advanced 2022 Result?

The registered candidates can check their results by entering their registration number, date of birth and mobile number on http://jeeadv.ac.in.

Along with this, the JEE Advanced 2022 result has also been notified to students through a text message on the registered mobile numbers. With the declaration of IITB JEE Advanced 2022 result, candidates can check the details on All India ranks, scores, category-wise rank and more.JEE will release the complete list of candidates who appeared in the exam, along with the name of the topper, with all the ranks.

A total of 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022. This year, the exam was held in 577 centers in 124 cities. The qualified candidates can register for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) from September 11th, 2022, 10:00 AM IST to September 12, 5:00 PM.

