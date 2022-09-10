Steve Jobs' widow Laurene Powell shares Apple founder's obsession with detail, and it will surprise you

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STEVEJOBS.QUOTES Steve Jobs founded the tech company Apple

Steve Jobs' widow Laurene Powell has shared some interesting aspects of the Apple founder's life. Jobs was known to pay attention to minute details of the products launched by his company. However, his obsession with detail went far beyond his professional decisions and became a major part of his personal life as well. Powell, in a conference, shared how much Jobs was into detaining to the extent that it took him eight years to pick a couch for his home. If that does not surprise one, what will?

Steve Jobs took eight years to select couch?

Powell while chatting with current Apple CEO Tim Cook, Apple designer Jony Ive, and journalist Kara Swisher during the annual Code Conference, revealed that Jobs was not just particular about his work. It was a part of his personality. It also carried into his personal life. "People made fun of us for years because in our house we couldn't agree on a sofa or chairs. She said it took eight years for them to agree upon a sofa and chairs for their home. She said it took eight years for them to agree upon a sofa and chairs for their home. For many, many years we had neither, mainly because there were so many details that we had to agree on. And we finally did, but I think it took about eight years," Powell mentioned.

Jobs' obsession with detail in his work

Back in 2011, Business Insider described Jobs as a 'true obsessive'. The report said that he "pored over every tiny details of every product, ad, store, and every thing else related to Apple.' It is also believed that Jobs' father Paul, instilled the habit in him. He loved doing things right. He even cared about the look of the parts you couldn't see," it is said about Jobs.

This aspect of Jobs' personality was also shown in a couple of biopics made on Steve Jobs, namely Jobs (2013) and Steve Jobs (2015).

