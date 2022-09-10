Tweet 'predicting' Queen Elizabeth II's death date goes viral, netizens share their theories

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BEETLEBAM Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96

A tweet seemingly predicted the date of death of Queen Elizabeth II and has now gone viral on social media. A self-proclaimed voodoo practitioner made a tweet predicting that Queen Elizabeth II would pass away on September 8. However, in his tweet about the Queen's demise, @orunmilavd did not mention the year of her passing. Nevertheless, as the Queen breathed her last on the date as predicted by the Twitter user, his 'foresight' has proven to be true. As eerie as this may sound, many social media users have been left wide-mouthed.

What was the prediction regarding Queen Elizabeth II's death?

In his tweet, dating back to August 24, 2021, microblogging site user @orunmilavd wrote, "The Queen of England is going to die on September 8th I see this date hovering above her, continue not to believe in voodoo you will see (sic)." The tweet was shared in French. It did not mention the time, year, or the reason for the Queen's demise but only the date which has proven to be the accurate date. The old tweet has amassed more than 15,000 likes on Twitter.

Netizens react to Queen's death date prediction

After the tweet predicting the date of death of Queen Elizabeth II has gone viral, many internet users found themselves in disbelief. Some of them even had their own theories about why the prediction came to be so accurate. Many called it a 'scam' Reacting to the viral tweet from @orunmilavd, one social media user said, "Have a private account, post multiple predictions, delete the wrong ones and, on the right day, make public. Some have done it for football results in the past (sic)."

"The account has 2 tweets in 2 years. This account was probably private with no follow until yesterday and the 364 other tweets were deleted before changing it to a public account (sic)," another Twitter user said.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest monarch of Britain. Her reign of 70 years came to an end with her passing on September 8. King Charles III was officially announced as Britain’s monarch on Saturday.

