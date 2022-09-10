Queen Elizabeth II's THIS pic from Balmoral estate makes Internet believe it's her 'final public photo'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HWALLOP Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended the throne in 1952, was the world's oldest reigning monarch at age 96. She died surrounded by her family at Balmoral, her palace in the Scottish Highlands, the family announced on Thursday. Her eldest son, King Charles III, has succeeded her. With the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, people across the world have expressed grief. According to reports, the Queen’s most recent public appearance was on September 6 at Balmoral Castle with British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The Queen was last photographed with Liz Truss and her pictures with Truss have been all over the internet ever since her death. Now, a Twitter user has posted a solo photograph of Queen Elizabeth from what appears to be her meeting with Truss. The photograph was taken at Balmoral. Sharing it, the user wrote, "If this turns out to be her final public photograph, it’s an absolutely lovely one."

In the picture, the Queen looked royal in a simple tartan outfit with a grey cardigan and blouse. She complete her she paired it with Anello & Davide loafers. The Queen was holding a walking stick, which assisted her in standing.

As soon as the photo went viral, netizens showered love on the Queen. Take a look

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch of Britain who held the Queen's title for 70 years. After her passing, her death was condoled by leaders and eminent personalities.

