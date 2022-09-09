Queen Elizabeth II's death reminds netizens of her 'cameo' in Dhoom 2, watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MANNKAHE Hrithik Roshan as Queen in Dhoom 2

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch of Britain who held the Queen's title for 70 years. After her passing, her death was condoled by leaders and eminent personalities. Meanwhile, a scene from Dhoom 2 (2006) has also started to trend on social media. In the particular scene in the action movie, Hrithik Roshan portrayed the role of Queen Elizabeth II and sported an elaborate get-up. His look from the Bollywood movie has now been brought back on social media.

Hrithik Roshan's 'Queen' role goes viral

In the opening scene of Dhoom 2, Hrithik's character is seen stealing a diamond from a moving train. In this particular instance, he dons the Queen's look, with a royal-looking costume and a blonde wig. After Queen's death, many people shared the images of actors who portrayed her on screen in various movies and web series. Fans in India started to share Hrithik's pics from Dhoom 2, commenting on how he also played the Queen's role in a film.

Netizens share jokes about Hrithik Roshan playing Queen Elizabeth II's role

After the glimpse of Hrithik Roshan as Queen Elizabeth in Dhoom 2 was shared online, many took to social media to share funny jokes and reactions. "Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 looked more like Queen than Queen Elizabeth herself (sic)," commented one. Another said, "Queen gone? India can quickly arrange a temporary backup @ihrithik request your assistance (sic)." Some internet users hilariously pointed out that Hrithik is the best choice to play Queen Elizabeth II's role in an upcoming biopic.

Check out some reactions here.

