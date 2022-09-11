King Charles III gets furious during proclamation ceremony due to THIS reason; watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BUCKIEDIM Videos of an irritated King Charles III have gone viral on the internet

King Charles III has been officially proclaimed as Britain’s new King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A pomp-filled accession ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism took place on Saturday in St James’s Palace, London, UK. But what caught everyone's attention was when King Charles lost his calm. A video of the irritable King is going viral on social media platforms. Following the proclamation, the King held his first Privy Council meeting. During the meeting, he was supposed to sign some official declarations. Just before signing the Accession Proclamation, King urgently gestured at his aides to clear the desk where he was going to do the paperwork.

Watch the video below, King Charles looked furious to have both a pen box and the inkpot on the small desk, which also had a few large documents. He gestured to aides to clear the desk, leading to the items being rearranged.

Even after that the king did not look satisfied, he again signalled to an aide to remove the pen box from the table, giving him room to sign the historic document.

This moment has garnered a massive response from the netizens. "Did Charles just get angry with a plastic pen holder while the world watched him sign his proclamation declaration? Poor William had to ask for it back when he signed?! #KingCharlesIII just like his dad! Love it!" a user wrote.

Another user said, "Very clearly - everything was misplaced - he had every right to be upset - if he spilt the ink etc.. so many would be blaming him as clumsy etc.."

"King Charles is just so DONE with that pen tray, leaving William hunting for one. Priceless moment in the #proclamation,” a user shared.

Charles in a speech before swearing an oath said, “I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me." He further said, “In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world."

