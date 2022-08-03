Smriti Irani participates in Tiranga Bike Rally at Red Fort, rides scooty with Tricolour | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SMRITIIRANI Member of Parliament Smriti Irani participated in a bike rally in New Delhi

Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs was seen participating in a bike rally in the national capital. For the event, she rode in a two-wheeler with a couple of Tricolours fixed at the back of the vehicle. It was a matter of pride for the onlookers as Irani, along with other women and volunteers, rode their vehicles and spread the message of patriotism and unity with their gestures. The video of Irani riding the scooty with a pillion rider is going viral on social media and netizens are praising her.

Smiriti Irani spreads the message of patriotism

Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, Irani made sure to do her bit in instilling national pride in the citizens. She drove a two-wheeler on the streets of New Delhi with other volunteers joining her on the drive which was flagged off from the Red Fort. Netizens praised Irani and others for joining the Tiranga Bike Rally. Sharing her pictures from the time on social media, Irani wrote, "Participated in the Tiranga Bike Rally flagged off by the Vice President of India @MVenkaiahNaidu Ji from the Red Fort. #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav (sic)."

She captioned another post, "Nari Shakti fostering the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat at #AmritMahotsav Tiranga Bike Rally. #HarGharTiranga (sic)."

Check out a video shared by Irani on Instagram.

Har Ghar Tiranga movement flagged off by PM Narendra Modi

It is the 75th year of the Independence and on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers changed his profile picture and put Tricolour on his social media pages; and also urged the people to put the flag on their accounts on social media platforms between August 2 to 15. To promote patriotism among the people, different departments of the state government have either started organising 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programmes or have prepared for the same. While the distribution of the Tri-colours will be done between August 13 to 15.

