'Stop patriarchy': Pranitha Subhash sparks Twitter debate after she sits at husband's feet for ritual

Actress Pranitha Subhash grabbed headlines on Wednesday after she shared a picture of herself sitting at his husband's feet on Twitter. The actress revealed in the caption that she was performing a ritual on the occasion of Bheemana Amavasya. In no time, her picture got viral on social media platforms and sparked a debate on Twitter where a section of netizens started calling out the actress for spreading the message of patriarchy and misogyny. They also blamed her for promoting a regressive thought in the 21st century when women are fighting for equality and empowerment.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Praniths wrote, "Bheemana Amavasya with an evil eye emoji."

Netizens reactions

Social media users bombarded Pranitha's post with their comments. One of the users wrote, "All the men praising her. Why not men wash women's feet and do the same? That is equality." Another said, "Just asking.. why u need to sit at ur husband feet... u both are equal...stop this patriarchy..."

Check out some more reactions of the netizens below:

Some of the users even shared one-liners along with her picture. Take a look below:

Pranitha Subhash recently welcomed a baby girl. The actress was last seen in Priyadarshan's comedy feature film Hungama 2. Subhash predominantly features in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. Some of her popular movies are Porki, Baava, and Bheema Theeradalli.

