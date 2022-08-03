Rishta Pakka? Rakhi Sawant meets boyfriend Adil Khan's family, says 'Joh mene socha...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANTFANPAGE Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan

Rakhi Sawant has always been transparent and open about her life, boyfriends and marriage plans. The actress is currently in dating a Mysore-based businessman, Adil Khan Durrani, who is six-year younger to the actress. They are often papped together outside the gym. In her recent interaction with paps, Rakhi talked about meeting Adil's family. Who asked if the Rishta has been finalised, "Toh Rishta pakka?"

The Bigg Boss fame clarified saying that "Adil's family had come to see Mumbai and not for marriage and nothing of what she expected, happened. "Woh unki family hai lekin woh rishte ke liye nahi thi. Woh sirf dinner hi tha ek. Adil bahot acha ladka hai woh dheere karke ek ek karke apni family se mila rahe hain. Woh rishte ke liye nahi thi. Woh sirf Mumbai ghoomne phirne hi aaye thi. Jo mein soch rahi thi woh toh bilkul nahi hua," Rakhi said.

Also, she was seen dancing in the middle of the road to Naagin track. As she further interacted with the paparazzi on 'Nag Panchami', Rakhi said, "samjho ye Naag hai (pointing at Adil) and main hun Naagin… toh gana toh laga." ALSO READ: Punjabi singer Jaani receives death threat, writes to Punjab CM for police protection

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant is always making headlines because of her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani. She posted about him giving her a BMW and also told the media that Adil has purchased a house in her name in Dubai. The actress had earlier revealed how they both are serious about their relationship and how Adil introduced her to his family.

Here are some photos and video of Rakhi and her boyfriend Adil

However, Adil said that there is some resistance from his family but he also appreciated Rakhi for telling him about her past. Rakhi had recently claimed that she got a call from his former girlfriend Roshina Delvari, who told Rakhi about the number of times she met Adil and she called Rakhi to ask her to stay away from him. ALSO READ: Is Raj Anadkat aka Tappu quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here's what the actor said

