Punjabi singer Jaani receives death threat, writes to Punjab CM for police protection

Highlights Punjabi singer Jaani claimed he had received death threats from gangsters

He has sought protection from Punjab CM and police

Mumbai police recently approved a firearm licence to Salman Khan after he received death threats

Punjabi singer-lyricist Jaani Johan has written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for police protection after receiving death threats. In his letter, the 'Bijli' singer claimed that he had received death threats from gangsters and requested the Punjab CM, ADGP and SSP Mohali to increase his security cover.

Jaani Johan's letter

Known for his 'Bijli' and 'Titli' songs, Jaani, in his letter, said "he and his manager Dilraj Singh Nandha had received threat calls so many times from anti-social elements, gangsters etc., and the same matter was also discussed with the SP Mohali, State administration, SAS Nagar (Mohali)." Also, he added that 'he is fearful of his and his family's security.

"Due to such threats, I have already shifted my family abroad and I and my manager are going through worse mental pressure due to these threats," he said.

Following Sidhu Moosewala's brutal murder in broad daylight, the Punjabi artistes have become more vigilant of their security and the situation to shoot movie at various outdoor locations in Punjab is threatening and 'it is really hard for him to go to an outdoor location for shooting or for his daily professional/personal work.' ALSO READ: Salman Khan death threat: Bollywood actor gets bulletproof SUV worth Rs 1.5 crore, watch video

Image Source : INDIA TVPunjabi singer Jaani's letter

Salman Khan applied for a gun license

Recently, Salman had applied for a gun license after he allegedly received a death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi and the Goldie Brar gang. After his request to the authorities, Mumbai Police issued a gun license. The Police had increased the security of the actor as well and as per reports, Salman also got his vehicle bulletproof for added safety during travel. Salman recently met with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil in this regard.

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

The Punjabi singer was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. He had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. The police held gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the "mastermind" behind the killing. According to the police, the singer's murder was in retaliation to youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year. ALSO READ: Sidhu Moose Wala's father gets son's face inked on his arm, singer's mother inscribe 'Sarwan Putt'

Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested five members belonging to the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

