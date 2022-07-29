Sidhu Moose Wala's father gets son's face inked on his arm, singer's mother inscribe 'Sarwan Putt'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SIDHU WARRIOR Sidhu Moose Wala's parents tattoo

Sidhu Moose Wala's parents paid an emotional tribute to the late singer by getting his tattooed inked their arms. His father, Balkaur Singh, got Moose Wala's face tattooed on his arm. A video was shared on singer's Instagram page in which a tattoo artist is seen painting the former's portrait on Singh's arm. For the unversed, Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab on May 29, this year.

Sidhu Moose Wala's parents' tattoo

The late singer’s father got a tattoo, which featured Moose Wala's face and also had 'Sarwan Putt' written in the Punjabi language, which translates to 'obedient son'. On the other hand, Sidhu’s mother Charn Kaur, also inscribed 'Sarwan Putt' on her arm. Reportedly, the parents got tattoos from the artist who had made tattoos on Sidhu Moose Wala's arms as well.

Fans became emotional after seeing the video and showered love on Sidhu Moose Wala's parents. "Can't ever understand their pain. May god give them immense strength," a user commented. "After seeing @iSidhuMooseWalainsta story, my heart is heavy thinking about the grief of Sidhu's parents and fans," said another.

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. He had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. ALSO READ: After Sidhu Moose Wala's 'SYL', Kanwar Grewal's 'Rihai' taken down by YouTube after govt complaint

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. According to the police, the singer's murder was in retaliation to youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year. In a major development, the Punjab Police recently arrested the last absconding shooter Deepak Mundi in Moose Wala's murder. He was arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force, near the Attari Border in Amritsar.

