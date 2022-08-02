Salman Khan death threat: Bollywood actor gets bulletproof SUV worth Rs 1.5 crore, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan has been busy shooting for the upcoming film Godfather, starring Chiranjeevi

Salman Khan had applied for a gun license after the Radhe actor allegedly received a death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi and the Goldie Brar gang. After his request to the authorities, Mumbai Police issued a gun license. The Police had increased the security of the actor as well and as per reports, Salman also got his vehicle bulletproof for added safety during travel. Salman recently met with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil in this regard. On Monday, Salman was seen traveling in his newly acquired bulletproof vehicle as he arrived at the Mumbai airport.

Salman Khan was seen traveling in bulletproof SUV

Salman on Monday arrived at the Mumbai airport with his bodyguard Shera. As per reports, the Toyota Land Cruiser he was in was bulletproof. The cost of the car is estimated to be Rs 1.5 crore. Salman and the team would have spent some extra money on the bulletproof shielding. Salman's Land Cruiser has a 4461-cc engine and a power of 262 bhp, according to carwale.com. The SUV is available in one variant and has proven bulletproof reliability. The thick border around the windows confirmed that the car was bulletproof. Salman looked cool in a pink shirt and denim.

Salman Khan death threat case

Last month, Salman Khan and his father, screenplay writer Salim Khan received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in May. Salman and his family's security was enhanced after the incident. As per the investigators, the Bishnoi gang wanted to extort money from Bollywood personalities. Most recently, Salman has also been granted a licence for a personal gun by the Mumbai Police.

Salman Khan shoots for upcoming films

Salman Khan recently shot for a special song sequence in the upcoming film Godfather, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi. In a unique set built in Mumbai, the Godfather crew was filming a special song, which will have India's superstars Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan shake their legs together. The movie Godfather, which is being directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, is billed as a political thriller action movie. The movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer (2019).

