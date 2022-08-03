Is Raj Anadkat aka Tappu quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here's what the actor said

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ ANADKAT Raj Anadkat

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat recently made headlines for being missing from the sitcom for the past few months. This has left netizens wondering if he has left the show. The actor played the role of Tappu, Jethalal’s son, for several years. After weeks of speculation, he has finally addressed the news of him exiting the comedy show. Well, it looks like Raj has not left Taarak Mehta.

Raj Anadkat was questioned if he has left Taarak Mehta. Not giving any specific answer, he told Pinkvilla, "My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good in creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense." He further said that whatever he decides in the coming time, he will update his fans. “When the time is right, everyone will get to know,” he added.

For the unversed, Raj Anadkat replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tappu in 2017. In the last couple of years, there have been rumours of him having tiffs with co-stars, which is stated to be the reason for him exiting the show. When asked if the speculative reports around him are disturbing, Raj shared, "No, those stories don’t bother me aur sabar ka phal meetha hota hai (Patience has its own rewards)." ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary says daughter Palak Tiwari is either busy or ignoring him

Apart from this, Anadkat, is set to make his music video debut along with Kanika Mann in 'Sorry Sorry'. Raj has been sharing glimpses of his upcoming music video on his Instagram handle. Sharing the teaser of the song, Raj wrote, "SORRY SORRY Teaser out now !! Releasing on 3rd August 2022 at 1pm only @unitedwhiteflag."

The video titled ‘SORRY SORRY’ will be released on August 3 and is sung, composed and directed by Ramji Gulati. ALSO READ: Dramebaaz! Charu Asopa trolled for wearing 'sindoor' amid divorce reports with Rajeev Sen

About 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

The popular TV show which enjoys a massive viewership, recently completed 14 years. Produced by Asit Modi, TMKOC is based on the weekly column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by Gujarati writer Taarak Janubhai Mehta. The show holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running daily sitcom on television by episode count.

The first episode of the show premiered on 28 July 2008. Its initial cast included names such as Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Disha Vakani as Daya Jethalal Gada, popularly known as Daya Ben, and Shailesh Lodha playing Taarak Mehta.

