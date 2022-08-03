Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary says daughter Palak Tiwari is either busy or ignoring him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raja Chaudhary, Shweta, Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary was recently in the news when Shradha Sharma spoke about separation from the actor and his drinking problems. In a separate interview, Raja admitted to having problems with alcoholism and how he has been in touch with the doctors for the same. In addition to these, he also opened up about his divorce from Shweta, and their daughter Palak.

The actor told ETimes that his life changed after he and Shweta Tiwari separated in 2007. "I got into 'Bigg Boss' and several things started happening. Something turned around. I am portrayed as bad but I am not," he said.

Shweta got married to Raja Chaudhary in 1999. Palak was born a year later. They were separated in 2007. The actress later married Abhinav Kohli in 2013 but that marriage also ended in 2019 on a bitter note.

When asked if Raja is in touch with his daughter Palak, he responded in affirmation saying, that he is in contact with her but the budding actress is busy. While they don't speak over a call, they interact via texts and emails. However, he doesn't meet her. "I don't get a chance. Either she is too busy or she's ignoring me," he said.

Continuing further he also answered if he was in touch with Shweta Tiwari. "She has blocked my number. My problem with her is: Why don't we talk it out? If a co-pilot and pilot jump, why should only one get the parachute? I didn't get the parachute," he told the portal.

Years after divorcing Shweta Tiwari, in 2015, he married Shveta Sood, a Delhi based corporate professional. The two are separated and have filed for divorce. Raja hopes that the matter settles down soon.

On the work front, Raja said that he is not interested in acting anymore. Instead, he has a real estate and hospitality business and he is working for the same.

Latest Entertainment News