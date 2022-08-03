Vikrant Rona Box Office Collections: Despite big drop, Kichcha Sudeep's film beats Bollywood movies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Rona

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collections: Kichcha Sudeep's film saw a huge drop in collections on weekdays. However, despite low numbers at the ticket window, the south film has managed to outperform films competing against it. The film is trying to gain an audience over the Bollywood film Ek Villain Returns starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collections Day 6

As per reports, the film managed to earn between Rs 6-10 crore worldwide. It is huge drop given that Vikrant Rona raked in Rs 29 crore on Sunday alone. However, it is still dominating the Indian theatres at present. Reports claim that while Hindi film Ek Villain Returns collected only Rs 3 crore on Monday, Telugu outing Ramarao On Duty starring Ravi Teja in lead earned only ₹30 lakh.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Rona resonated with the audience in its opening. With its breathtaking visuals and special effects, 'Vikrant Rona' has been able to strike a connect with the millennial crowd and families alike. The fantasy superhero flick has been well-made and is relatable at the same time, according to critics.

'Vikrant Rona' cheered up the box office, after back-to-back duds from Bollywood, as it raked in Rs 35.35 crore worldwide on Day 1 of its release (that is, more than the entire opening weekend collection of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera').

About Vikrant Rona

In the film, Sudeepa plays the titular character of Vikrant Rona aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies. The movie, set to hit the theatres on July 28, also stars actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

Presented by Zee Studios, the project is produced by Jack Manjunath via his banner Shalini Artss and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.

